Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

SON opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

