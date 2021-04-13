Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $173.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

