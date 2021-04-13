Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 480.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $823.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.