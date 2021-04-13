Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 201.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

