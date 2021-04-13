Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.