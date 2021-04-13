Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

