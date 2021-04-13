Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

