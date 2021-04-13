Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 251.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

