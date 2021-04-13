Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.56.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

