Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Matthews International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

