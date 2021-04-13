Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of RadNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 204,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.