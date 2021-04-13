Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,603 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3,901.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.