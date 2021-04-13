Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

