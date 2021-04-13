Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

