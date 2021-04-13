Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,494,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,419,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,678,920 shares of company stock worth $826,113,177. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.