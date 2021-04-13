Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $246.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

