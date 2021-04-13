Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,886 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

