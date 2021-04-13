Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BCE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

