Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 86,949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 692,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

