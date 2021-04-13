Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

