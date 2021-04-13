Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,481 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

