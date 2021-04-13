Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.