Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 611 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $327.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

