Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.