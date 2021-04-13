Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Universal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

