Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 724.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $503,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

