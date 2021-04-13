Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

