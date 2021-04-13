Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 26,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,194. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

