Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 26,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,194. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
About Pacific Green Technologies
