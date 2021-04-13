Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $9.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 422,552 shares changing hands.

PMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $203.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

