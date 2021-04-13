PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.81).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PAGE stock opened at GBX 542 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -300.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 316.01 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 560.50 ($7.32). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 484.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.88.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 41,638 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £199,862.40 ($261,121.51).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

