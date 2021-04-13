PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $415,800.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00.

NYSE:PD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.