PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of PagerDuty worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PagerDuty by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,549 shares of company stock worth $7,021,147. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PD stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.