PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.62 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00007415 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $296.07 million and $12.62 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00067120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00260810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00687054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,703.84 or 0.99595377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

