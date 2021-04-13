Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.82% of Palomar worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Palomar by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 683.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 472,842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Palomar by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $620,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,787. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.77 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.