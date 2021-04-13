Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.77%.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.