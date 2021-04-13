Pamp Network Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,555.65 and approximately $73.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

