PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $23.97 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $780.54 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 151,190,941 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

