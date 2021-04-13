Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 14,100 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $171,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75.

NASDAQ PANL remained flat at $$2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,125. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

