Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $113,872.32 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Shares of PANL stock remained flat at $$2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 68,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

