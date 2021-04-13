Pantos (PAN) One Day Volume Hits $161,962.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $161,962.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

