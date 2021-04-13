Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Hits $16,898.80

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $16,898.80 and approximately $407.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

