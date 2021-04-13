Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $774.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.