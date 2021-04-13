Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total transaction of $3,517,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,806,776.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,802 shares of company stock valued at $266,645,936. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

