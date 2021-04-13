Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $630.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $272.01 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $578.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

