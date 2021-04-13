Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SEA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE SE opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

