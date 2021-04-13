Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 416 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $371.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

