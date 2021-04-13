Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 661 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 35.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 578.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $381.01 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.06 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $468.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.