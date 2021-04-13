Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares makes up 1.4% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

