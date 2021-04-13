Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $459,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $371.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

