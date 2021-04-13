Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $716.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.55 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.